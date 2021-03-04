ISP troopers find 48 grams of THC wax, marijuana during traffic stop

Woman facing drug-related charges

By 14 News Staff | March 3, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 11:10 PM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing a pair of drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Posey County.

According to Indiana State Police, 22-year-old Alexis Turner was pulled over when she showed signs of impairment on Wednesday morning, accused of speeding on Interstate 64.

ISP says she failed a field sobriety test, which lead to the search of her vehicle.

Troopers say they found two pounds of marijuana, 35 vape cartridges containing THC, 48 grams of THC wax and THC gummies. ISP says Turner was also found to be under the influence of marijuana.

She was booked into the Posey County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
  • Operating a Vehicle under the Influence (Marijuana), Class C Misdemeanor
Alexis Turner. (Source: Indiana State Police)

