ISDH reports 7 new local COVID-19 deaths; 17 new cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 962 new coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths.
The total in Indiana now sits at 664,446 confirmed cases and 12,231 total deaths.
The state map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County, two new deaths in Gibson County and one new death in both Dubois and Perry counties.
According to the state map, 17 new cases are in Vanderburgh County, nine are in Spencer County, eight are in Warrick County, four are in Pike County, there are three new cases in both Perry and Gibson counties, and two new cases in Dubois County.
Hoosiers 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,300 cases, 382 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,925 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,438 cases, 151 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,737 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,614 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,020 cases, 83 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,189 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,282 cases, 33 deaths
