House bill amended to add jobs at Glenmore Distillery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Members of the Kentucky House of Representatives approved legislation aimed at creating 40 additional jobs at Glenmore Distillery.
Representative Jonathan Dixon amended House Bill 415 to clarify the definition of “rectifier,” ensuring malt-based products can be bottled in Owensboro.
Dixon says this allows Buffalo Trace, and its parent company Sazerac, to invest in additional bottling lines at the Glenmore Distillery, adding 40 positions in Owensboro that would have otherwise left the state.
No word yet on when those jobs would be added.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.