Green River District reports 20 new COVID cases & no new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Of those new cases, nine are in Daviess County, eight are in Ohio County, and there is one new case in each Henderson, Union and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say they have recorded 20,125 total cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those cases, officials say 18,009 residents of the seven-county region have made recoveries.
Kentucky is loosening restrictions for some businesses starting Friday.
There have been seven straight weeks of decline in cases.
Things will be moving to 60 percent capacity.
This new regulation applies to salons and barbershops, bars and restaurants, movie theaters, officers and retail locations, among many others.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,559 cases, 159 deaths, 8,601 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,764 cases, 54 deaths, 2,639 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,865 cases, 127 deaths, 3,537 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,371 cases, 48 deaths, 2,116 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,242 cases, 60 deaths, 3,720 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,143 cases, 17 deaths, 1,011 recovered
- McLean Co. - 823 cases, 26 deaths, 752 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,217 cases, 13 deaths, 1,115 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 770 cases, 15 deaths, 694 recovered
