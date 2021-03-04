Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund distributed roughly $1.1M since beginning of pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund has distributed roughly $1.1 million throughout the community during the pandemic.
“In the beginning, the only thing we know was that we didn’t know what to expect,” Green River Area Community Foundation Executive Director Amy Silvert said.
These efforts are result of United Way and the Green River Area Community Foundation teaming up with various partners.
“We evolved throughout the year to what the needs were,” Silvert said.
The fund has assisted 77 non-profits and people with their rent or utilities.
The fund’s organizers say some people continue struggling financially during the pandemic, even with federal and local assistance.
“Well, unemployment is nice and even with the federal subsidizes unemployment that was for many people,” Doug Eberhart, the executive vice president of United Way of the Ohio Valley said. “For others, it did not cover the bills that needed to be paid. We’re looking at rent and utilities as a huge issue right now, food is still a large concern for many.”
Fund organizers explain it may take 2-4 years for entities to fully recover from the pandemic’s financial impacts.
For example, money-making events for non-profits were canceled due to social distancing restrictions, resulting in a loss of revenue for the year.
“If community members have non-profits that are near and dear to their heart, I just encourage them to continue to support them, especially this year,” Silvert said.
Fund organizers will continue studying who needs assistance as this pandemic evolves.
Spokespeople with the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund say the fund will continue to stay open for donations.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.