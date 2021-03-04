Evansville mayor proposes new partnership to curb crime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is working on a new partnership that aims to make the city safer, but it first needs the approval of the City Council.
Residents of Evansville know “E is for Everyone,” but with his proposed new partnership with the National Network for Safe Communities, Mayor Winnecke wants to ensure Evansville is safe for everyone.
“We need to do our best as a community to make sure that we live up to that brand,” says Mayor Winnecke. “If we say ‘E is for Everyone,’ we have to make sure we are doing everything we can to ensure that.”
Mayor Winnecke says leaders with the organization evaluate every single neighborhood and make unique recommendations on how to curb crime at the local level.
He says there is no time to wait, and no time to hope habits in the community change on their own.
“When I get a text message or a phone call from the police chief,” says the mayor, “it is never good news.”
According to crime numbers from Sergeant Nick Winsett at the Evansville Police Department, the number of shooting victims in the city, criminal homicides and total shots fired calls have risen in the last three years.
“We could do nothing,” says Mayor Winnecke, “and the same thing is likely to occur.”
Instead, Mayor Winnecke is proposing the city take action in partnership with the National Network for Safe Communities. He says this partnership is not just about policing.
“You get faith leaders,” says the mayor. “You get nonprofit leaders. You get neighborhood leaders. The idea is for that collective group to communicate to the smaller group, ‘Hey, we don’t want to tolerate any more violence like this.’”
He says this more holistic approach to curbing crime has worked in other cities, and he says it can make a difference in Evansville.
“What can we do as a community to provide you hope so you can get out of this activity?” asks Mayor Winnecke.
The mayor will present this new proposal to the Evansville City Council on Monday. This is because the partnership was not in the original budget for 2021.
If the proposal is approved, this will springboard the new efforts into action. The partnership would be rolled out over the next two years.
