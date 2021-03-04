Audubon Area Community Services offering free transportation for COVID-19 appointments

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Audubon Area Community Services is providing free rides for residents living in the Green River District to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
People just need to have a vaccine appointment already set up and give a 24-hour notice.
Community leaders told 14 News that Audubon Area Community Services is taking this on through their GRITS transportation system, which is funded by federal dollars.
We are told they are taking precautionary measures like wearing masks and gloves, as well as social distancing the seats.
You can book a ride by calling Audubon Area Community Services at (270) 686-1600.
