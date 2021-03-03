Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners focus on road repair requests during meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners hosted the annual roads public hearing Tuesday afternoon to get a better idea on local needs, such as pothole problems and paving.
Road repair requests plus the cost of carry-over projects are expected to outpace revenue.
We’re learning two dozen requests for road repairs have surfaced. The estimated combined cost is just under $5 million.
Plus there’s some carry-over paving from last year, like Owensville Road from Baseline to 64. It’s three miles long, and is costing nearly $208,000.
With the cold weather we’ve had in recent weeks, road crews expect to find more areas in need of repair.
