Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners focus on road repair requests during meeting
By Evan Gorman | March 2, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 7:56 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners hosted the annual roads public hearing Tuesday afternoon to get a better idea on local needs, such as pothole problems and paving.

Road repair requests plus the cost of carry-over projects are expected to outpace revenue.

We’re learning two dozen requests for road repairs have surfaced. The estimated combined cost is just under $5 million.

Plus there’s some carry-over paving from last year, like Owensville Road from Baseline to 64. It’s three miles long, and is costing nearly $208,000.

With the cold weather we’ve had in recent weeks, road crews expect to find more areas in need of repair.

