USI Men’s Basketball is 3rd in first MW Region Poll

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Southern men’s basketball team is ranked third in the first NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll of 2020-21.
The Eagles follow #2 (NABC and D2SIDA) Truman State University and Wayne State at the top of the poll. The University of Missouri-St. Louis rounds out the top four of the eight-team poll, while Michigan Tech University, Grand Valley State University, Southwest Baptist University, and Ashland University comprise the bottom half. The top six teams from the Midwest Region advance to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional March 13-14, 16 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
USI (11-4) is idle this week after opting out of the GLVC Tournament due to COVID-19 and will have to wait until Sunday night find out if they have secured an at-large berth in the regional. The NCAA II Tournament pairings will be announced Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on NCAA.com as well as NCAA Division II’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
