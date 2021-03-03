Tamarack Elementary hosting ‘Fairy Tale Night’ virtual storytime

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tamarack Elementary School is hosting the first of three “Fairy Tale Nights” Wednesday night.
A teacher will be reading some of the classics virtually, like “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” “The Three Little Pigs” and “Little Red Riding Hood” over the next three weeks.
School leaders say those events are designed for first and second-grade students, but siblings of all ages are welcomed to join in.
That’s happening Wednesday night, next Wednesday and the 17th at 6:30 p.m.
