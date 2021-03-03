Rice’s pharmacy prepares for shipment of newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Beaver Dam, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a regular Tuesday at Rice’s Pharmacy, but on top of filling prescriptions, they’re getting ready for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“Pharmacies have been giving vaccines for years, and our preparation on this one has obviously got a little extra involved,” said CEO of Rice’s Pharmacy David Figg.
That preparation, Figg said, includes creating lists of patients that qualify and creating a sign up link on their website.
He said once the vaccines arrive, the website will have an option for scheduling.
“We’re just trying to organize the logistics of people coming in, getting it, and getting back out,” Figg said.
Figg said staff is working on setting clinics throughout the community at places like senior centers and fire departments.
“We’re excited about the opportunity, excited to be able to take care of folks in rural parts of Kentucky that haven’t had access yet,” he shared.
For a small town pharmacy like Rice’s, 14 News asked Figg what this milestone means for them.
“Pharmacy is all about caring for the community, and the community’s been asking for it for a year now,” stated Figg. “Trying to get access has been a real challenge. Having that access, getting it into the community, getting access to it and being able to care for these patients is wonderful.”
