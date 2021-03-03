Overdoses spike across country, Tri-State officials talk concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 81,000 overdose deaths occurred across the country in the 12 months ending in May of 2020.
It is unclear how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting those numbers, but local officials say it’s definitely something to keep an eye out for.
This CDC study said those numbers were the highest overdose deaths recorded in a 12-month period. Although it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what kind of impact the pandemic may have on overdoses, it certainly isn’t helping.
As of now, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says they have four overdose deaths recorded in January, which seems to be on pace for the month.
He says since reports are months behind, it’s hard to tell exactly where they’re currently at for the year.
Lockyear also says he fully expects those numbers to increase as the months go by.
”Over half of our deaths last year were fentanyl related - it has really hit the community hard,” Lockyear said. “We try and get the word out. We’re seeing a lot of counterfeit pills on the street that look like prescription medication. People are buying them and thinking they’re getting one thing, and getting something else laced with fentanyl. It’s going on all over the Tri-State so it’s not just an Evansville problem.”
Officials with the CDC say the disruption to daily life because of the pandemic has certainly played key role in overdoses across the country.
Local officials are urging the community to seek help if you or someone you know is fighting addiction.
