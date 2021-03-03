Overdoses spike across country, Tri-State officials talk concerns

”Over half of our deaths last year were fentanyl related - it has really hit the community hard,” Lockyear said. “We try and get the word out. We’re seeing a lot of counterfeit pills on the street that look like prescription medication. People are buying them and thinking they’re getting one thing, and getting something else laced with fentanyl. It’s going on all over the Tri-State so it’s not just an Evansville problem.”