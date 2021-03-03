1 new local COVID-19 death reported in Ind.; 22 more cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 786 new coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths.
The total in Indiana now sits at 663,511 confirmed cases and 12,200 total deaths.
The weekly two-metric score shows Vanderburgh County has moved into the blue. There are now four local counties in the blue, which also include Gibson, Pike and Perry counties.
Being in the blue means that case and positivity rates are low.
However, the advisory level shows Vanderburgh County is still in the yellow. If Vanderburgh County can stay in the blue for two weeks, then their advisory level will also change to blue, meaning more restrictions can be loosened.
Gibson, Pike and Perry counties are in the blue advisory level.
The state map shows one new death in Pike County.
According to the state map, 22 new cases are in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases are in Warrick County, seven new cases are in Dubois County, four new cases are in Gibson County and there are two new cases in both Perry and Posey counties.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Those who are 55 and older in Indiana can now get the COVID-19 shot, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s website.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,283 cases, 379 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,923 cases, 111 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,430 cases, 151 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,734 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,614 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,017 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,180 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,278 cases, 33 deaths
