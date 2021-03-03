2 more COVID deaths & 37 new cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 37 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 22 are in Daviess County, seven are in Henderson County, five are in Ohio County, two are in McLean County and there’s one new case in Union County.
Green River health officials say those who died were a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Henderson County.
The district has recorded a total of 20,105 cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those cases, officials say 17,977 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
Leaders from Hopkins County held a coronavirus update Wednesday morning.
During that update, health officials said they will only be updating their coronavirus dashboard on Mondays from now on to focus on vaccinations.
They also reported they are now in the Orange.
Hopkins County currently has 201 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,550 cases, 159 deaths, 8,585 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,749 cases, 54 deaths, 2,611 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,865 cases, 127 deaths, 3,537 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,363 cases, 48 deaths, 2,111 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,241 cases, 60 deaths, 3,712 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,142 cases, 17 deaths, 1,011 recovered
- McLean Co. - 823 cases, 26 deaths, 751 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,216 cases, 13 deaths, 1,113 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 770 cases, 15 deaths, 694 recovered
