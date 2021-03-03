Men’s basketball opens Arch Madness on Friday

ST LOUIS (WFIE) -With the regular season complete, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team enters Arch Madness as the #5 seed and will face the #4 seed Indiana State on Friday afternoon at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Set for a 2:08 p.m. CT tip, the game will be carried on the MVC TV Network and the Purple Aces Radio Network. Fans in the Evansville area will be able to watch UE’s contest as well as all four of Friday’s league tournament games.