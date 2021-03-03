Indiana nursing homes to make changes in visitation policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Staff at Bethel Manor Nursing Home are preparing to make an announcement to their residents.
Starting March 8, residents can have eight hours of indoor visitation a day.
“Our residents are really eager for families,” Josh Armstrong, an administrator at Bethel Manor said. “And that’s really our number one question getting from families right now is ‘When are you going to have visitation inside again?’”
“I know sometimes when they’re in here alone they kind of get down and depressed,” cottage director Lesley Beach said. “But seeing their families will help keep them motivated and set on that goal to go home.”
Though staff members say they are ready to welcome visitors, they want to make sure those visitors know there will still be some restrictions.
“A lot of people are really excited about that and we’re really excited to take that step forward, but it’s not necessarily like a flashback to pre-2020,” Armstrong said.
Bethel Manor will be allowing 45-minute visits and two visitors for each pre-scheduled appointment.
Visitors still have to sanitize, wear a mask and stay socially distanced during the visit.
“Just because we are opening our doors and letting some visitors back in doesn’t mean we’re out of the water yet,” Beach said.
“It is kind of a hard thing,” Armstrong said. “Whenever you come into the building, you just want to go back to normal go and hug and all of that, but making sure we’re still doing this in a smart, action-controlled way.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.