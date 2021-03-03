Henderson’s annual Easter egg hunt will look different this year

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson’s annual Easter egg hunt is still on but will be done differently this year.
Normally the city hides over 10,000 eggs for the kids to find. COVID Restrictions have forced a few changes.
In the interest of safety, the parks department made 28 large easter egg cut-outs and has hidden them at various city buildings. There is no map of where there are, but we’re told the eggs will not be hard to find.
The city will also be giving clues every so often on their Facebook page.
“This way we can do a fun activity. I think it will actually also be fun for adults so its exciting to see something new come about from something that we have been struggling with for almost a whole year now,” said Donna Stinnet.
Those eggs will be up around the city until April 4.
