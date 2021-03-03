Former employee at Evansville dealership sentenced for bank fraud, money laundering

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Robert Fowler, a former employee at Town and Country Ford in Evansville, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for Bank Fraud and Money Laundering.
According to the US Attorney’s Office, Fowler served as the controller at Town and Country Ford for around eight years until he was fired in early September of 2016.
A controller is responsible for the payroll, taxes and accounting for the dealership.
In September 2016, Town and Country Ford’s parent company found discrepancies in the books for the Evansville dealership, according to a press release.
Authorities say through investigating, they learned of several embezzlement schemes conducted by Fowler, including unauthorized bank accounts from which he wrote several checks to himself and personal associates.
They say he used company funds to pay his child support and other personal expenses at his home. They say Fowler used company credit cards to pay for personal expenses. Authorities also say he paid his personal credit card with company funds as well as forging signatures of corporate officers when applying for an unauthorized $250,000 loan.
According to Assistant United States Attorney Kyle Sawa, Fowler must also pay $432,873 in restitution to Town and Country Ford’s parent company and will serve two years of supervised release following his imprisonment.
