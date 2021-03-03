Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II gets 14 years for rapes

FILE - In this June 14, 2019 file photo Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II, standing, who was accused of committing several sex crimes against women in North County last year, including rape, answers a question from San Diego County Superior Court Vista Judge Blaine Bowman during a status hearing in Vista, Calif. Winslow could face more than a decade in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018. Winslow will appear via video conference at the hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Diego Superior Court. (Source: Howard Lipin)