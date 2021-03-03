Evansville restaurants prepare for crowds ahead of the OVC Conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament tips off Wednesday, and that means downtown Evansville will be a-buzz.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s uncertain how many fans will come to town.
Downtown Evansville is typically pretty busy during OVC Tournament week, but crowds will likely be smaller this year due to COVID-19.
We spoke with restaurants along Main Street who say they’re ready for anything.
“The fans of these schools that are playing, hopefully, some people around here that will come. Of course, we’ve got Murray State fans, but we just hope we’ll have a good turnout,” said Kevin Zirkelbach, owner of Backstage Bar and Grill.
Backstage Bar and Grill is right by the Ford Center; a prime spot to catch hungry crowds coming in and out of events. Zirkelbach says since the OVC tourney has been coming here, it’s been his best week of the year, and he has a plan in place for whatever business they see.
“We’re expecting a lot less than in years before, but we’re expecting a good week because it’s nice out and people are starting to get out more now and everybody’s getting vaccinated,” stated Zirkelbach. “We’ll keep everybody socially distanced and safe at the bar. "
Next door at Gangnam Korean Cuisine, owner Joseph Kim tells us he’s seen a 20 to 30 percent uptick in business during past OVC tourneys, and he’s anticipating very good business this year too.
“I believe this year, more than any other, there’s going to be a huge crowd reaction, so I’m going to be monitoring our capacity level,” explained Kim. “So that people will not be spreading anything and we’re gonna be COVID-safe.”
Attendance will be capped at 25% per game this year so crowds will not be as large as in past years.
