Evansville man arrested for animal cruelty charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is currently in jail accused of torturing a dog.
According to an affidavit, Bryan Dunning is accused of abusing his boyfriend’s pit bull terrier, hitting the animal multiple times, throwing the dog off the stairs and slamming it onto the floor.
The affidavit shows that Dunning admitted to the abuse when questioned by police, telling officers he was high on methamphetamine.
Dunning says he committed the abuse because he was angry his boyfriend was in jail at the time.
He now faces two counts of animal cruelty/torture.
