COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fairfield Memorial postponed to Thurs.

The postponement is due to a shipment delay

(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | March 3, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 7:22 AM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The vaccination clinic at Fairfield Memorial Hospital is postponed until Thursday due to a shipment delay.

It is by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment by calling 618-599-5766, 618-599-0235, 618-599-0134 or 618-599-0160.

Officials say it’s for anyone who falls into Tier 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccination guidelines.

They’ll be given out at the Medical Arts Complex on Northwest 10th Street.

[Illinois expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to those with serious medical conditions]

A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.

Illinois Coronavirus Website

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,674 cases, 48 deaths
  • White County - 1,609 cases, 25 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,300 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 523 cases, 10 deaths

