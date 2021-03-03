COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fairfield Memorial postponed to Thurs.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The vaccination clinic at Fairfield Memorial Hospital is postponed until Thursday due to a shipment delay.
It is by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment by calling 618-599-5766, 618-599-0235, 618-599-0134 or 618-599-0160.
Officials say it’s for anyone who falls into Tier 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccination guidelines.
They’ll be given out at the Medical Arts Complex on Northwest 10th Street.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,674 cases, 48 deaths
- White County - 1,609 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,300 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 523 cases, 10 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.