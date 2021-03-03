Commissioners vote to repeal zoning in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO,, Ind. (WFIE) - Zoning is repealed in Gibson County. Commissioners voted on the measure Tuesday night after hearing opinions from multiple people.
The meeting was held at that the Toyota Events Center.
“Do away with the zoning ordinance and get on with protecting the citizens of our county,” one man expressed during the public hearing portion.
“My ask is that we have some type of compromise,” a different man requested.
“I am asking these commissioners to rescind this and make the right decision for the people of Gibson County,” a third man asked.
Applause filled the room moments after Gibson County Commissioners voted to revoke zoning.
Commissioner Warren Fleetwood voted in favor of adopting this ordinance, which repeals the land use planning zoning ordinance.
He says his decision was based largely on property rights.
“We believe that’s a pretty good plan. When you can set up an environment or community and be inviting to business, be inviting to higher education,” Fleetwood shared after the vote. “Let the development occur where it needs to be; along the way, acknowledge and understand there are many state regulations and local ordinances that can help guide us in the process.”
Last August, the prior commission unanimously approved zoning measures. The prior Commission President said then that his decision was based on public safety and protecting doppler radar.
Commissioner Mary Key was the single ‘no’ vote Tuesday evening. She told 14 News in January that she has concerns that without zoning, the doppler radar may be jeopardized.
