3 arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.
By 14 News Staff | March 2, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 8:15 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three men were arrested after a chase through Hopkins County.

Authorities say a trooper tried to pull Nicolas Hunter’s vehicle over just after 9 Tuesday morning. KSP says Hunter refused, speeding south on I-69.

Troopers say the occupants were seen throwing items out of car windows.

The chase continued into the city of Madisonville before the vehicle finally stopped.

Hunter is charged with a number of traffic offenses, plus drug possession charges.

Byron Jones, a passenger in the car, was accused of tampering with physical evidence.

A third occupant, Jordan Choate, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

