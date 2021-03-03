3 arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three men were arrested after a chase through Hopkins County.
Authorities say a trooper tried to pull Nicolas Hunter’s vehicle over just after 9 Tuesday morning. KSP says Hunter refused, speeding south on I-69.
Troopers say the occupants were seen throwing items out of car windows.
The chase continued into the city of Madisonville before the vehicle finally stopped.
Hunter is charged with a number of traffic offenses, plus drug possession charges.
Byron Jones, a passenger in the car, was accused of tampering with physical evidence.
A third occupant, Jordan Choate, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.