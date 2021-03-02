Wolf Hills Rd. in Henderson closing due to rising water from Ohio River

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Wolf Hills Road in Henderson County, near the landfill, will be closed starting late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
That’s due to the rising Ohio River.
City officials anticipate the road will be closed until the middle of next week.
They say barrels will be in place to mark that closure.
They’re also warning drivers there could be more deer along Highway 41 near Audubon State Park.
That’s because the rising water pushes them out of the river bottoms, so they’re asking drivers to stay cautious in the area.
