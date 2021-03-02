Vandals target mailboxes in northern Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County neighborhood is targeted by vandals. Multiple people living near the airport say some of their property has been damaged.
On Monday evening, 14 News spoke to a man who says he was a victim.
This awareness started with a single post. A woman wrote that her mailbox had been knocked over several times in a very short window. Soon after, her Melody Hills neighbors chimed in by echoing the same complaint.
Video posted online from a home surveillance camera over the weekend catches the crime. Then, we watched as the person makes a run for it.
Jerry Dennis lives in the area.
He noticed parts of his mailbox were missing when he went to get the newspaper before sunrise Sunday morning.
“I noticed the front flap was missing,” Dennis recalled. “Didn’t think much of it. It wasn’t until an hour or two later, during sunrise, when it was lighter that I noticed the red flag was missing. It was lying in the street.”
Dennis tells 14 News the mailbox belonging to his neighbor directly across from him was knocked completely over.
“If someone is on disability, or they receive checks or other important mail and it’s knocked down into the ground or roadway, it could be blown away or with all the rain; it could’ve gotten wet and obscured what was in there,” Dennis stated.
Several more residents, through the NextDoor app, wrote they were also hit which including those living on Ward Street.
“You can almost follow the pattern of where the vandalism occurred if you notice where all the comments are coming from,” said Dennis.
A woman who lives down the road from Dennis shared that her mailbox also had minor damage. They plan to keep a close eye on foot traffic and are considering investing in surveillance cameras if the problem continues.
Both Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department patrol the area depending on which part of the neighborhood.
Sheriff Dave Wedding says if the suspect(s) is caught, it could lead to a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.