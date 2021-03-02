‘7 Sisters’ holds event to help family members affected by addiction

By 14 News Staff | March 1, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:29 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At the YWCA, a local non-profit held their It Takes a Family event to help educate the community and de-stigmatize the conversation surrounding substance abuse and addiction.

In 2017, 7 Sisters joined together, each having lost a sibling to an opioid-related death.

The organizations’ mission is now bringing awareness to the issue, and they’ve helped form a support group to help family members of those affected by addiction.

Lisa Seif, an addiction specialist, spoke to the group Monday evening, holding a monthly workshop to help those affected by the disease.

The group meets on the first Monday of every month at the YWCA, or the meetings can be live-streamed online.

