‘7 Sisters’ holds event to help family members affected by addiction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At the YWCA, a local non-profit held their It Takes a Family event to help educate the community and de-stigmatize the conversation surrounding substance abuse and addiction.
In 2017, 7 Sisters joined together, each having lost a sibling to an opioid-related death.
The organizations’ mission is now bringing awareness to the issue, and they’ve helped form a support group to help family members of those affected by addiction.
Lisa Seif, an addiction specialist, spoke to the group Monday evening, holding a monthly workshop to help those affected by the disease.
The group meets on the first Monday of every month at the YWCA, or the meetings can be live-streamed online.
