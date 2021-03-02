Shamar Givance named to All-MVC 2nd Team

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -University of Evansville junior Shamar Givance was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team in an announcement by the league on Tuesday morning.
Givance has excelled in all facets of the game in helping lead the Purple Aces to their first top five seed at Arch Madness since 2016. The junior completed the regular season averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. With an average of 1.5 steals per game, Givance paced the MVC.
Offensively, Givance made one of the top jumps in the entire conference. After finishing last season with an average of 4.0 points per game, he has seen that number jump by almost nine points. He has recorded double figures in 19 out of 24 games after reaching that mark just one time over his entire sophomore campaign.
The reigning conference Player of the Week tied his career mark with 22 points in Saturday’s win over Missouri State that helped the Purple Aces clinch the #5 seed entering this weekend’s tournament. Over his last seven games, Givance has taken his offense to a new level, recording 17.1 PPG over the last seven contests. He is coming off of a series against the Bears that saw him knock down 7 of his 12 3-point attempts.
With a total of 37 steals and an average of 1.5 per contest, he paced the MVC in the regular season. He finished second with 4.0 assists per game, recording a total of 96 in Evansville’s 24 games. Givance’s top efforts in that department saw him finish with eight helpers in games against Illinois State and Indiana State.
This marks the first All-Conference nod for Givance. He and the entire UE program have their sights set on Friday’s matchup against #4 Indiana State at 2:08 p.m.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
