Shamar Givance named to All-MVC 2nd Team

The reigning conference Player of the Week tied his career mark with 22 points in Saturday’s win over Missouri State that helped the Purple Aces clinch the #5 seed entering this weekend’s tournament. Over his last seven games, Givance has taken his offense to a new level, recording 17.1 PPG over the last seven contests. He is coming off of a series against the Bears that saw him knock down 7 of his 12 3-point attempts.