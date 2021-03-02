Price and Rivera earn GLVC honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball senior forward Josh Price and senior guard Mateo Rivera were honored with All-Great Lakes Valley Conference post-season honors today. Price was named first-team All-GLVC and to the All-Defensive Team, while Rivera was selected for the league’s second team.
Price leads the Screaming Eagles with 19.5 points per game overall (second in the GLVC), while grabbing a GLVC-best and team-best 9.3 rebounds per contest. The unanimous first-team All-GLVC pick collected six double-doubles this season and recorded a career-high 35 points versus the University of Illinois Springfield in January.
The senior forward is making a move in the USI record book this season, rising to 13th all-time in rebounding (525) and 34th in scoring (941). He also is eighth in free throws made.
Rivera is second on the team in scoring with 13.2 points per contest and had a career-high 21 points versus Drury University. The senior guard also ranks second on the squad with 6.6 rebounds per contest (10th in the GLVC), while leading the squad with 5.0 assists per outing (3rd in the GLVC).
A two-time All-GLVC selection, Rivera continues to make his mark in the USI record book, ranking sixth in steals (121); seventh in assists (338); 18th in rebounding (463); and 36th in scoring (940).
Junior forward Glen Rouch was recognized with the GLVC Men’s Basketball James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award for USI. Rouch is one of 15 players from around the league who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The recipient of this honor also must be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
The Spalding Sportsmanship Award honorees are now eligible to become one of their school’s two Spalding Sportsmanship Award winners, which will be announced at the end of the academic year.
Price, Rivera, Rouch, and the Eagles (11-4) hope to begin post-season play in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional March 13. The NCAA II Tournament selections will be announced Sunday evening on NCAA.com.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.