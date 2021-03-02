Owensboro’s International Bar-B-Q Festival replaced

Bar-B-Q Block Party happening May 8

Owensboro’s International Bar-B-Q Festival replaced
By 14 News Staff | March 2, 2021 at 6:22 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 6:22 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some big changes are coming to an Owensboro tradition.

The International Bar-B-Q Festival will look different, and it even got a new name.

It’ll be the Bar-B-Q Block Party this year. It’s all so organizers can better comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

They’ve scaled down the size of the event to just one day, instead of an entire weekend.

There won’t be live music, a beer garden, carnival rides or the famous World Mutton Eating Championship.

However, there will be a backyard cooking competition and good food.

The Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party is set for Saturday, May 8.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.