Owensboro’s International Bar-B-Q Festival replaced

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some big changes are coming to an Owensboro tradition.
The International Bar-B-Q Festival will look different, and it even got a new name.
It’ll be the Bar-B-Q Block Party this year. It’s all so organizers can better comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
They’ve scaled down the size of the event to just one day, instead of an entire weekend.
There won’t be live music, a beer garden, carnival rides or the famous World Mutton Eating Championship.
However, there will be a backyard cooking competition and good food.
The Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party is set for Saturday, May 8.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.