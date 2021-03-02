OPD: Man steals car with 4-year-old inside

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he stole a car with a four-year-old inside.
Owensboro police were called to the Eagles Gas Station on Triplett Street just after 10 Monday night on reports of a stolen car.
Officials say Jacob “Trace” Cameron assaulted the driver before taking the car with the child inside.
About 10 minutes later, officers located the car on New Hartford Road and began a chase until it crashed on Legion Park Drive.
Police say the suspect tried to run but was caught by officers.
We’re told a good samaritan found the child abandoned, but unharmed on Breckinridge Street, and brought them to the Owensboro Police Department.
Cameron was taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash.
He’s facing robbery in the first degree and kidnapping charges, among others.
