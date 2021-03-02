North Gibson Schools plan expanded summer school program

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Administrators at North Gibson County School Corporation have announced that they’re planning to implement an expanded summer school program to help deal with learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will operate for four hours a day throughout the month of June, and it will be available for students from Kindergarten up to eighth grade.
Administrator say it will be held in person.
Instead of the two week program in July that the school system typically runs, it will be continuous after the end of the school year.
Assistant Superintendent Eric Goggins, who suggested the program, said the change should help kids continue to get back on track after a difficult year.
“We think that model of a longer period of time at the end of the year continues that progress we’re seeing- great progress we’re seeing with students,” he explained.
Goggins came up with the idea after the school received $1.2 million in federal stimulus money.
That money must be used by the end of 2023, so they’re putting it to use to fund the summer program for the next three summers.
Goggins explained that instead of using the COVID relief money on what he called “things”, they can instead invest in progressing their students’ learning and limiting the damage the pandemic has had on their educations.
The program will target students who are below their grade level as determined by the schools’ yearly assessments.
Those students’ parents will be notified, and they will have the opportunity to enroll their child in the program.
Goggins said that they hope to prevent retaining kids in their current grade by offering extra learning time in smaller classrooms to get them back to the level they need to be at to succeed in further grades.
According to the assistant superintendent, they’re still working out some of the logistics about how many teachers they can employ for the program.
He said that should be figured out after spring break. Once it is, they’ll begin assessing students.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.