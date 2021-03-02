No new cases or deaths reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Illinois health officials are reporting 1,577 new coronavirus cases and 31 more deaths.
This brings the total in Illinois to 1,189,416 confirmed cases and 20,583 total deaths.
The Illinois coronavirus website shows no new cases or deaths in our area.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,674 cases, 48 deaths
- White County - 1,609 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,300 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 523 cases, 10 deaths
