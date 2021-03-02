Major floods close roads in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Major floods in Dubois County forced 14 roads to be shut down on Monday.
Highway Superintendent Steve Berg said that rain from the weekend coupled with melting snow filled the Patoka River.
He said because the surrounding areas are relatively flat, high water takes a while to drain and move on.
The county shut down County Routes 875 West, 50 North, 800 West, 150 South, 175 East (in two spots: North and South of CR 300 North), 600 North, 300 North, 400 South (in two places: West of Ell Creek Road, and East of US 231), and 130 West.
Dubois Road North East, and Ell Creek Road were also closed.
According to Berg, no property damage, injuries, or trapped cars had been reported as of Monday afternoon.
He said there’s no course of action until the river swell subsides.
“Mother Nature’s just got to take her course,” Berg explained. “There’s not a lot we can do with it.”
Berg said that once the roads are clear, the Highway Department will keep an eye out for damaged roads that may have lost pavement due water erosion.
