Local businesses gearing up for new Kentucky capacity limits

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Good news for many businesses across the Commonwealth.
Governor Andy Beshear announcing new capacity limits will go into effect on Friday. This announcement allows businesses like restaurants, bars, hair salons and barbershops to operate at 60% capacity.
One local restaurant says this is certainly a hopeful sign.
Governor Beshear announcing many businesses across the commonwealth will be able to open their doors to more customers on Friday.
This will help struggling small businesses like Eastgate Family Restaurant.
”When we were first hit, we were made to shut down. So it made a huge impact on our employees and even our customers, you know,” Hayley Lindsey, the Eastgate Family Restaurant Manager said.
The local restaurant tried carry out options in the beginning of the pandemic, but the manager says the volume just wasn’t there. Forcing the business to shut down for six weeks.
”But then we opened back up, and we did carry out only. And I’ll never forget it because it was a Friday night. We had opened to carry out only and there were only three of us out here and two cooks and we thought surely it’s not gonna be that bad. But we had to go orders covering the counters. Our customers have really supported us during this time,” Lindsey explained.
Now, the business can welcome in even more of their supportive customers starting Friday when the state moves many businesses to 60% capacity.
”We were talking about even being able to add two or three more tables because they have increased it to 60% so it wouldn’t be as long as a wait time for our customers. Our busiest nights are Friday nights and then Saturday mornings,” stated Lindsey. “It’s so hard because you want to get everybody in but it’s just so limited right now. But we’re excited that we can increase it and add a few more tables just so we can serve our customers better.”
The manager says although there’s been plenty of obstacles throughout the last year, they’re just grateful to keep moving forward.
”We’ve had to change things. Sometimes it’s not easy changes. But they’re possible and it’s all about the attitude and the outlook on it. But for now, we just take it one day at a time,” Lindsey said.
