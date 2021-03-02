Ky. moves to Phase 1C of its COVID-19 vaccination plan

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky moves to Phase 1C of its vaccination plan.
Ohio County Healthcare was recently named a regional distribution site. That means they’re getting 300 shots every week.
“We’re prepared to give 1C vaccinations and are doing so now,” said Athena Minor, the Chief nursing & clinical officer at Ohio County Healthcare.
If you’re 16 and older with underlying health conditions or an essential worker, you qualify for Kentucky’s Phase 1C.
“As we have more vaccine availability, more sites being opened to vaccinate. I think it’s looking good for the future. Especially this summer being able to vaccinate at least everybody who wants a vaccine,” Minor.
Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine marks the third approved vaccine in the United States. Ohio County Healthcare will continue administering Moderna since it’s provided by the state.
“More than likely the Johnson and Johnson will be distributed to those places,” said Minor. “Rural areas that are not getting a supply of Moderna or Pfizer at this point.”
Mary Wallace, a 47-year-old essential worker, got her shot.
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity for the vaccine. Essential workers are very important,” stated Mary Wallace, a patient at Ohio County Healthcare.
Owensboro Health started vaccinating 1C about a week ago. Doctors explained their data showed they vaccinated enough of the other phases.
In Madisonville, Baptist Health hasn’t moved into Phase 1C, a spokesperson says.
A large population of 70 and over still wants the vaccine.
They are setting appointments for 60 and over with significant health conditions. The healthcare system explained if they have openings, they will give them out to Phase 1C.
Since Ohio County got their vaccine last week, they have scheduled 1,500 appointments.
Appointments at Baptist Health can be scheduled online or you can call 270-825-7330.
