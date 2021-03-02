Knights ready for deep run in 4A Sectional bracket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Hoosier State is less than 24 hours until the tip-off of the IHSAA boys basketball post-season and one team ready to make a big run is the Castle Knights.
Castle (10-6) started off the 2020-21 season on a 3-game losing streak against tough non-conference opponents, but since rallied back to go undefeated in SIAC play and have a chance to win the conference title outright with a win versus North on Tuesday night.
“Back to the beginning of the season we played some real tough teams, usually some teams that go real far in their sectional so it’s prepared us well for the post-season,” said Castle senior, Isaiah Swope.
Swope, a recent USI commit, has been the talk of the town lately, averaging nearly 22 points a game this season. Although the point guard has posted a dominant senior season, Swope credits the depth of the roster behind him as the reason the team has gotten this far.
”We have some players, some real hard workers, some knock down shooters,” said Swope. “Everybody can do a little bit of everything. It’s nice to have a really supportive team behind me and just get on a roll. I feel real good, real confident.”
Castle will have a tough opening round in Tuesday’s 4A Sectional Tournament, facing off against the hosts, the North Huskies (13-8), for the first time this season.
“It’s anybody’s ball game, you just have to go out there and prepare them for the game and dial in,” said assistant coach, Josh Kain. “Hopefully you have 5 guys that just stay hot, throughout the 3 games for us and get the W’s every night.”
With a victory over the Huskies in the 4A Sectional opener, the Castle Knights will have clinched the SIAC Title outright with an undefeated conference record. Tipoff between Castle and North is slated for 5:30 p.m. at Husky Arena.
