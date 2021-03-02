Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 8 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Landon Zurliene - Fairfield
- 26 points, 6 rebounds in win vs Johnston City
- Recently surpassed 1,000 career-point mark
- Cole Burch - Daviess Co.
- Game-high 19 points in win vs Apollo
- Owen Dease - Reitz
- 34 points, 9 rebounds in win vs Bosse
- Led Panthers to a 14-4 regular season finish
- Maddie Hayden - Owensboro Catholic
- 11 points in win vs Muhlenberg Co.
- Leads the Lady Aces with 53% field goal shooting
Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced Thursday on 14 News at 10.
