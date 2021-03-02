Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 8

By Bethany Miller | March 1, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:48 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 8 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:

  • Landon Zurliene - Fairfield
    • 26 points, 6 rebounds in win vs Johnston City
    • Recently surpassed 1,000 career-point mark
  • Cole Burch - Daviess Co.
    • Game-high 19 points in win vs Apollo
  • Owen Dease - Reitz
    • 34 points, 9 rebounds in win vs Bosse
    • Led Panthers to a 14-4 regular season finish
  • Maddie Hayden - Owensboro Catholic
    • 11 points in win vs Muhlenberg Co.
    • Leads the Lady Aces with 53% field goal shooting

