Evansville man dead after being hit by a car in Florida

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is dead after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Florida.
According to WJXT, Doctor Troy Manz was part of a bicycle adventure race in St. Johns County when he was struck.
Manz was a Captain in the United States Air Force Medical Service. According to the IU School of Medicine, Dr. Manz was a first-year resident in Internal Medicine Residency Program.
The driver of the car was uninjured. They were believed to be driving north when they veered right and hit Manz and two women.
