Audubon State Park to remain closed due to ongoing repairs

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Next week, many campgrounds across Kentucky will open but not the one at Audubon State Park in Henderson.
The state park agency reports the campsite will remain closed again this season due to ongoing repairs.
As we reported, the campsite has been closed since 2018 due to those repairs that included work on the dam and lake levee.
We’re told campsites at 30 other parks across the state will be available beginning March 12.
Guests will be required to follow COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing masks.
