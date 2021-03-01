USI Women’s Hoops Seeded Third, in GLVC Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Great Lakes Valley Conference released its brackets for the upcoming GLVC Basketball Tournaments late Saturday and University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball snared the third seed and the right to host a first-round game Wednesday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena.
USI (11-5, 11-5 GLVC), which has been in COVID-19/Return to Play protocol, is slated to square off against the No. 6 seed, William Jewell College, in the opening round. The Screaming Eagles, who won the GLVC East Division championship with a .688 winning percentage, ended the year with a 3.84 GLVC Point Ratings System average.
William Jewell (12-10, 12-10 GLVC) won seven of its final nine games to finish the year ranked second in the GLVC Central Division and with a GLVC PRS average of 3.34.
The winner of the USI-William Jewell contest will advance to play in the semifinals, which are March 6 at a site to be determined. The highest remaining seed following the first round will host the semifinals and the championship.
Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and the game will be carried live on the GLVC Sports Network as well as 95.7 The Spin. Per GLVC rules, no spectators will be permitted to attend the GLVC Tournament.
