USI WBB withdraws from GLVC Tournament

“Our women’s basketball team has had a fantastic year and we hope that continues in the NCAA Regional Tournament next week,” said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. “Unfortunately, we will not have enough student-athletes out of our COVID-19 return to play protocol by Wednesday to participate in the GLVC Tournament. “When the field was announced on Saturday, we were very hopeful that we would be able to play on Wednesday,” continued Hall. “But, every day is critical in this return to play process, and it became evident this afternoon that we would not have enough healthy student-athletes to participate. “The team is extremely disappointed, but they understand where we are from a health standpoint,” concluded Hall.