USI WBB withdraws from GLVC Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball has made the decision to withdraw from the upcoming Great Lakes Valley Conference Basketball Tournament due to COVID-19.
The Screaming Eagles, the third seed in the tournament, was set to host sixth-seeded William Jewell College in the first round Wednesday.
“Our women’s basketball team has had a fantastic year and we hope that continues in the NCAA Regional Tournament next week,” said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. “Unfortunately, we will not have enough student-athletes out of our COVID-19 return to play protocol by Wednesday to participate in the GLVC Tournament. “When the field was announced on Saturday, we were very hopeful that we would be able to play on Wednesday,” continued Hall. “But, every day is critical in this return to play process, and it became evident this afternoon that we would not have enough healthy student-athletes to participate. “The team is extremely disappointed, but they understand where we are from a health standpoint,” concluded Hall.
The Eagles, who are 11-5 this season, are among eight teams that are under consideration for selection for the NCAA II Midwest Regional March 12-13, 15. Midwest Regional selections will be announced March 7.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
