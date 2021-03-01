USI Volleyball gets another Weekend Sweep

The 13th-ranked Eagles improved to 7-1 on the season following the Saturday double-header. USI struggled to start each match but found solid footing to take each match by winning all but one of the major categories and out-hitting the Saints in the last three sets. William Jewell dominated the first two sets over USI but the Screaming Eagles took control of their hitting to navigate a path to victory by reducing attack errors and out-hit the opposing Cardinals.