UE closes regular season on high note, preps for MVC tournament

“I didn’t doubt these guys - I know we ran into a tough stretch, but we kept fighting, kept paying attention,” Lickliter said. “If you’re a basketball fan, you got to love this team. They’re fun. It doesn’t always go their way, but they’re constantly trying to learn and grow and do the right thing. We just made a couple adjustments, and our guys just locked in and really paid attention and made it happen. We’re really proud of these guys to fight back and put themselves into position to be in the top half of the league.”