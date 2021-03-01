Some Western Ky. students return to in-person learning this week

By 14 News Staff | March 1, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 6:24 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Some students in the Commonwealth are heading back into the classroom Monday.

McLean County Schools are on the list.

All K through eighth-grade students, along with juniors and seniors, will be in-person four days this week.

Freshmen and sophomores will go on their A or B group day. Wednesday is a virtual day for all students.

[Webster Co. Schools returning to in-person classes]

Webster County kindergarteners through third-grade are also returning to in-person learning Monday.

Grades four through eight will go back next week. All Webster County High School students will return on March 15.

Students will attend classes in-person four days a week.

[Dawson Springs Independent Schools vote to return to in-person learning 4 days a week]

Leaders at Dawson Springs Independent Schools say students will be learning virtually Monday, but they plan to return to in-person Tuesday.

