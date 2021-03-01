Some western Ky. students return to in-person learning this week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Some students in the Commonwealth are heading back into the classroom Monday.
McLean County Schools are on the list.
All K through eighth-grade students, along with juniors and seniors, will be in-person four days this week.
Freshmen and sophomores will go on their A or B group day. Wednesday is a virtual day for all students.
Webster County kindergarteners through third-grade are also returning to in-person learning Monday.
Grades four through eight will go back next week. All Webster County High School students will return on March 15.
Students will attend classes in-person four days a week.
Leaders at Dawson Springs Independent Schools say students will be learning virtually Monday, but they plan to return to in-person Tuesday.
