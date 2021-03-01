Popular tree at UE falls down following the weekend’s heavy rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials think age and heavy rain and wind over the weekend may have caused a popular tree to fall at the University of Evansville.
Officials say the tree has been there since the 40′s and provided shade for many students who ate lunch there.
We caught up with UE”s Soccer coach who shared some of his feelings about the tree falling.
“When it’s that quick you really don’t have a chance to kind of to go spend those last moments with it,” said Coach Marshall Ray. “It was kind of sad. I walked downstairs and told my daughter this morning that it had fallen down, and she started tearing up a little bit at the time so a lot of fond memories here as a family.”
Officials say it was heavily damaged by the 2009 ice storm.
