Perry Co. Sheriff recovering from COVID-19 complications

PERRY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - An update on Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone.
As you may know, he battled COVID-19.
But you may not know, he is also recovering from a stroke and learning to manage a new diabetes diagnosis.
Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone has worked in law enforcement for 30 years, but he encountered one of the biggest challenges of his life in January when COVID first sidelined him.
It started with what he calls the worst headache of his life.
”It’s not a good thing when you just kind of get dropped off at the high school, at the hospital, because they would not let my wife in. And I remember the first time I was in the hospital it was really hard to see her leave. Simply because I didn’t know what was going on,” Sheriff Malone explained.
Suddenly, the Sheriff’s “job” was simply to get better, but it would not be an easy one.
His wife Denise also had coronavirus., and she couldn’t be by his side.
His health was failing. He was taken to the hospital and learned he was diabetic. A whole new set of challenges for someone who was already so sick.
”I was very worried about what was going on with me,” said Sheriff Malone. I’ve never been sick before, but this COVID hit me pretty hard.”
But his wife, and it turns out an entire community, including friends in neighboring counties, were rallying behind him in the hospital.
He got a message in the hospital to go look out the window.
”They kept saying, ‘I need you to come to the window. I need you to come to the window.’ And I looked out and maybe 30 to 40 police cars turned over, turned on, and I was able to see all my people there,” recalled Sheriff Malone. “Standing with all their overhead lights.”
His spirits lifted, but his body weakened. The next thing he knew, he says he woke up on a helicopter on his way to a different hospital.
”I was very scared because I had no idea what happened to me or how bad that I got. Upon that, I learned while I was there I had a stroke,” shared Sheriff Malone.
A stroke that made even the simplest things more challenging like counting back coins.
”I remember my very first time. They gave me a lot of change to count. I really thought this was not necessary. Again, I could not get past any over $1.98. So, I counted it twice, and as high as I could count at that time was $1.98,” stated the Sheriff.
Counting coins for strengthening his mind and physical therapy for his weakened body.
His friends and family realized how much effort even the small things probably took.
”Something as insignificant as a phone call became, if I got a three-minute phone conversation with him, while he was in the hospital, it became the most significant event of my whole entire day. So if I’ve learned anything from this and if the deputies have learned anything from this, don’t take humanity for granted,” Eric Dickenson, the Chief Deputy said.
Over the weeks, as dedicated to his “job” of recovery as ever, this Sheriff is healing.
Gaining strength, gaining the courage to open about what he’s been through and working to get back to all those people who have cheered him on along the way.
Sheriff Malone isn’t completely back to doing his normal duties as Sheriff but is holding down the fort from inside of the Sheriff’s Office.
He says he’s ready to get hands-on again once his doctors clear him.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.