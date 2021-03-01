Owensboro Burger Week kicks off Tuesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Burger Week kicks off this week. The event is sure to satisfy a craving all while helping small businesses.
Over 20 restaurants are joining the event this week, with each restaurant offering a burger you can buy for $6.
Each place was able to create its own burger. Some places like Burger Theory already specialize in this dish, but some other restaurants don’t, so they got really creative.
This year, of course, has been challenging for so many people with events being canceled and restaurants having to close indoor dining.
So it’s a win-win in that the city and Visit Owensboro were able to create an event that doesn’t require a large gathering but also encourages helping local restaurants.
You can start buying those burgers Tuesday, and the event wraps up on Saturday.
