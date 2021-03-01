1 new local COVID-19 death reported in Ind.; State reports only 2 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 555 new coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths.
The total in Indiana now sits at 662,213 confirmed cases and 12,162 total deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Warrick County.
According to the state map, there are seven new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in both Vanderburgh and Spencer counties, and there’s one new case in Posey County.
Hoosiers 60 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,247 cases, 378 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,910 cases, 111 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,416 cases, 151 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,732 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,609 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,012 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,173 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,276 cases, 32 deaths
