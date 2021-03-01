Lady Aces Pummeled again by Northern Iowa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the series finale, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team dropped a road MVC contest to UNI, 96-48, on Sunday inside the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Leading Evansville were junior A’Niah Griffin and sophomore Abby Feit with 14 points each, while freshman Rylie Stephens narrowly missed double-figures with eight points on the day. For the Panthers, Kam Finley led UNI with 17 points as one of five Panthers to finish in double-digits.
Evansville got off to a much better start on Sunday than it did Saturday taking an early 4-3 lead on the Panthers after buckets from senior Jada Poland and Griffin. Following the Aces early lead, UNI took back the lead with a 16-2 run as the Panthers owned a 24-10 advantage after the first quarter. Evansville held strong with UNI through much of the second period as the Panthers narrowly out-scored the Aces 19-16 in the quarter.
The offense for the Panthers repeated its performance from Saturday’s game in the second half as UNI scored 53 points in the final 20 minutes on a 60.7% (17-28) shooting performance. Of the Panthers 17 second half field goals, 13 came from beyond the arc for UNI. The Panthers limited the Aces to 22 second-half points in the 96-48 win for UNI.
In the contest, UNI set an MVC record for most three-pointers made in a single-game, hitting 21 of its 37 attempts from the arc. The 21 made threes also tied for eighth-most in a single game in NCAA history.
Evansville returns home for the final series of the season with a pair of matchups against No. 23 Missouri State inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday night.
