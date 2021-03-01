Lady Aces Pummeled again by Northern Iowa

Evansville got off to a much better start on Sunday than it did Saturday taking an early 4-3 lead on the Panthers after buckets from senior Jada Poland and Griffin. Following the Aces early lead, UNI took back the lead with a 16-2 run as the Panthers owned a 24-10 advantage after the first quarter. Evansville held strong with UNI through much of the second period as the Panthers narrowly out-scored the Aces 19-16 in the quarter.